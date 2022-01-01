***batteur/guitariste/bassiste/chanteur compositeur ***



after having studied drums at "school IMFP marseille", "conservatory aix-en-provence" and the school "tama / paiste" Celony in France, Vincent Fabre plays drums in several bands (cyril achard, Ayman Mokdad ,double heart project, ANAEL, kenny Sérane, temple of nemesys, franck Ribiere, patrick DRD, spiritual jam, guitar addiction, jean-philip Steverlynck, ARE weltweid, etc. ..).



multi-instrumentalist, vincent fabre work on his album and he played all the instruments and also sing. it always work with his friend "franck ribiere" on other projects ..