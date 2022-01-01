Menu

Vincent FAURE

SAILLY-LEZ-LANNOY

En résumé

After a great experience as Web Project Manager of two years in Asia, i am currently looking for a job in France. On the strength of this successful experiment, i have improve my skills et my knowledge in Webmarketing, particularly in terms of SEO, team management and leading web projects

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
Adobe Photoshop
WordPress
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
SEM
Gestion de projet
Traffic management
Webmarketing
Création de site web
Stratégie digitale
Web design
Référencement naturel
SEO

Entreprises

  • Siamcardeal - Web Project Manager

    2015 - 2017 Data management

    - Databases maintenance and updates
    - Freelance management ( car overview - articles - car details)

    SEO Strategy / traffic analysis

    - Using Google Search console (webmaster tools)
    Indexation of website pages - creation and integration of sitemap XML - search analysis - backlinks analysis (Majestic SEO) - Manage page error (400, 401 etc... ) and redirection (301 etc...)
    - Maintenance of our network. Manage the content requirements of our network, Blog creation (wordpress) - management articles and netlinking strategy (content optimisation - anchor - landing page)
    - Weekly meeting with SEO consultant to update linkbuilding strategy
    - Manage Thai Staff for linkbuilding in Thai
    - Bug Testing , speed optimization (cache, images size, etc…)
    - Hardware management (Server, backup of data, etc…)
    - Manage outsourced IT Support.
    - Link with Marketing Manager for Keywords building, advertising campaign tracking, etc…
    - Google Analytics / traffic and result analysis (from tracking links, etc…)
    - Growth Hacking
    - Tracking newsletter and pushmail opening rates and report to Marketing the results and actions recommended
    - Daily dashboard report to COO

    Community management

    - Creation and optimisation of twitter - facebook - google+ - youtube official page
    - manage Twitter - Google+ - Facebook
    - Creation of facebook ads - lead ads (power editor) and boost post


    webdesign

    - bannere creation (phoshop CS6)
    - ads creation (phoshop CS6)
    - image editing (lightroom 5.7)

  • Auchan - Category Manager assistant - Service Auchan PRO

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2014 - 2014 - Benchmark (Market of layer and baby milk)
    - Development of a process to responding to public tenders
    - Coordinate commercials and purchasers
    - Development of a customers database on Excel
    - Create flyers and posters with Photoshop
    - Establishment of a permanent catalog
    - Establishment of a calendar 2015

  • Oblik communication-design (Montréal, Canada) - Responsible for development

    2013 - 2013 - Market research on communication companies in Montreal
    - Study and diagnosis communication needs
    - Development of prospecting technics
    - Development of the customers portfolio on Quebec and Canada
    - Approach to consumers and consumers relationship
    - Meeting, research needs and negotiating with consumers

  • BAK2group - Sales person

    2012 - 2012 - Sales, negotiations with consumers
    - Order picking
    - Carried out client prospection
    - Created invoices on Excel
    - Consumer relationship
    - Add content and selling products on eBay

  • Association "ESPEME CUP" - Treasurer / prospecting

    2011 - 2012 • Association « ESPEME CUP », Lille, France 2011

    Organized golf tournament of 4500€ for bogota‘s orphelina (Amis de la casa, Colombie)
    Treasurer, balance book, invoices creation, prospecting, guide and tournament manager

  • Decathlon - Departement supervisor assistant

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2011 - 2011 - Maintained racket sport, team sports, fishing and horse riding departments
    - Advise and sell to consumers
    - Receipt of orders and shelving
    - Maintained supermarket checkout

  • Association 'XALE SENEGAL' - Vice président : communication/ prospecting / treasurer

    2010 - 2011 • Association « Xale Senegal », Lille, France 2010

    Fundraising (3000€) and make humanitarian action in Senegal, Prospecting, find
    partnerships, organization of a sale for “Secours Populaire”, humanitarian Action in Senegal

  • Junior entreprise 'ESPEME JUNIOR CONSULTING" - Treasure

    2010 - 2011 • Association « ESPEME junior consulting », Lille, France 2010

    Treasurer Balanced books on a monthly/ weekly basis , Invoices creation , contact with banks

Formations

  • Pro Language School (Bangkok)

    Bangkok 2015 - 2017 I learned to read and write Thai language at Pro Language School. This school is an institution approved by the Thai Ministry of Education which is implanted in many countries arround the world.

  • EDHEC Business School

    Lille 2010 - 2014 Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A.), Business Administration and Management, General

    • Bachelor degree (graduate since 2014), Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A.), Business Administration and Management
    • Marketing, communication and medias specialization
    • EQUIS, AACSB & AMBA Accreditations

