Vincent FOURES
Vincent FOURES
LONGUEAU
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Vente directe
Devred
- Responsable magasin
LONGUEAU
2017 - maintenant
Devred
- Vendeur
LONGUEAU
2010 - 2017
CFA IFA Du Tarn
Albi
2012 - 2014
BTS
CFA IFA Du Tarn
Albi
2010 - 2012
Bac pro
Lycée Docteur Clement De Pemille
Graulhet
2008 - 2010
BEP
Amélie HUC
Emmanuelle BOSC
Geoffrey LOVATEL
Ghislain MONCOMBLE - DYNIMMO SAS
Hypérion Consulting Et Skill2invest - JEAN MARIE MIGNOT
Julien MAUPETIT
Liliana WEBER
Patrick RAIFFORT
Pierre-Emmanuel BRIN
Ventejob. COM
