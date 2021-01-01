Menu

Vincent GARON

  • SEA Technical & International Coordination Director
  • Artefact
Paris

Entreprises

  • Artefact - SEA Technical & International Coordination Director

    Marketing | Paris 2017 - maintenant Development of collaboration between the different SEA teams in the group :
    - Best practices sharing
    - Methodologies
    - Innovation initiatives
    - RH processes (evaluations, recruitment)
    - SEA Product development
    - Tools use and development

    SEA Team lead:
    - 10 people team management
    - Team organization building
    - Process creation and improvement

  • Havas Media France - Chef de groupe SEA et performance

    Marketing | 2015 - 2017 - Management of a client portfolio (automobile, entertainment, services)
    - Management of a team of consultants
    - Coordination of SEA projects
    - SEA strategy development and implementation
    - Trainings

  • Netbooster Agency - SEA Consultant

    Marketing | Paris 2011 - 2015

  • Zilok - Zi Group - Web Marketing assistant

    2010 - 2010

  • Hachette - Assistant chef de produit VPC

    Paris 2009 - 2010

  • Milan Presse - Assistant Marketing opérationnel

    Toulouse 2008 - maintenant

Formations

