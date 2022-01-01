Vincent GAUGEAT

-
Sécuritas direct
- Commercial
Châtenay-Malabry
2011 - maintenant
Prospection: porte à porte
Négociation
Installation
Tenu d'un stand en Foire et salon
Suivi clientèle
-
La Boite a Pizza
- Livreur (employé polyvalent)
2010 - maintenant
Prise de commande
Livraison à domicile
Plongeur
Préparation des commandes
Équipier polyvalent
-
HUIS CLOS
- VRP exclusif
Le Pontet
2008 - 2009
Prospection: porte à porte, phoning
Négociation
Suivi de Clientèle
Tenu de stand en galerie marchande
-
ANGELINA CAFFE
- Employé Polyvalent (cuisine)
2007 - 2010
Cuisinier
Plongeur
Equipier polyvalent