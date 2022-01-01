Menu

Vincent GAUGEAT

Châtenay-Malabry

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • Sécuritas direct - Commercial

    Châtenay-Malabry 2011 - maintenant Prospection: porte à porte
    Négociation
    Installation
    Tenu d'un stand en Foire et salon
    Suivi clientèle

  • La Boite a Pizza - Livreur (employé polyvalent)

    2010 - maintenant Prise de commande
    Livraison à domicile
    Plongeur
    Préparation des commandes
    Équipier polyvalent

  • HUIS CLOS - VRP exclusif

    Le Pontet 2008 - 2009 Prospection: porte à porte, phoning
    Négociation
    Suivi de Clientèle
    Tenu de stand en galerie marchande

  • ANGELINA CAFFE - Employé Polyvalent (cuisine)

    2007 - 2010 Cuisinier
    Plongeur
    Equipier polyvalent

