Vincent MUTEL

-
Cabinet Joss
- Courtier en pret Immobilier
2018 - maintenant
Courtier en prêt immobilier pour le Cabinet Joss, Place du capitole à TOULOUSE
-
Rugby club bassin d'arcachon
- Marketing
2016 - 2017
-
Racing Club Narbonne Méditerranée
- Stage
2010 - 2012
Stage Marketing - Gestion
Club Sportif professionnel (11)
-
Provence rugby
- Educateur
2009 - 2010
Provence Rugby, Aix en provence (13)
-
section paloise
- Stage
2008 - 2009
Section Paloise
-
Section paloise, RCNM, CASE rugby, USRP, Tricastin rugby
- Rugbyman Professionnel
2007 - 2018
Rugbyman Professionnel pendant près de 11 ans
-
Secrétariat - Comptabilité
- Stage
2007 - 2008
-
Le Stade Français
- Stage
PARIS
2006 - 2007
-
Intersport
- Stage Comptabilité - Vente
Longjumeau
2005 - 2005
Magasin Sport, Gap (05)