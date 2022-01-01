Menu

Vincent MUTEL

TOULOUSE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Cabinet Joss - Courtier en pret Immobilier

    2018 - maintenant Courtier en prêt immobilier pour le Cabinet Joss, Place du capitole à TOULOUSE

  • Rugby club bassin d'arcachon - Marketing

    2016 - 2017

  • Racing Club Narbonne Méditerranée - Stage

    2010 - 2012 Stage Marketing - Gestion
    Club Sportif professionnel (11)

  • Provence rugby - Educateur

    2009 - 2010 Provence Rugby, Aix en provence (13)

  • section paloise - Stage

    2008 - 2009 Section Paloise

  • Section paloise, RCNM, CASE rugby, USRP, Tricastin rugby - Rugbyman Professionnel

    2007 - 2018 Rugbyman Professionnel pendant près de 11 ans

  • Secrétariat - Comptabilité - Stage

    2007 - 2008

  • Le Stade Français - Stage

    PARIS 2006 - 2007

  • Intersport - Stage Comptabilité - Vente

    Longjumeau 2005 - 2005 Magasin Sport, Gap (05)

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :