Menu

Vincent PENVEN

Lyon

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Dijon

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Grand Lyon - Ingénieur en prévention des risques professionnels

    Lyon 2011 - maintenant

  • Centre de Gestion de la Côte-d'Or - Ingénieur en prévention des risques professionnels

    2008 - 2011

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :