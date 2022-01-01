Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Vincent PENVEN
Ajouter
Vincent PENVEN
Lyon
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Dijon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Grand Lyon
- Ingénieur en prévention des risques professionnels
Lyon
2011 - maintenant
Centre de Gestion de la Côte-d'Or
- Ingénieur en prévention des risques professionnels
2008 - 2011
Formations
Université Grenoble 1 Joseph Fourier
Grenoble
2005 - 2008
Ecole polytechnique de l'Université de Grenoble 1
IUT De Lorient
Pontivy
2003 - 2005
Hygiène, Sécurité, Environnement
Réseau
Alexis MOLLIER
Antoine LENOBLE
Aurelia PITTION
Blandine GIRARD
Cécile BARBERET
Clément BERTHIER
Gaël KIJKO
Guillaume BECKER
Imene JARBOUAOUI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z