Vincent PICOT

-
Safran Fuel and Control Systems
- Validation & Verification Engineer
2013 - maintenant
Within the V&V Labo:
- Drawn accelerated test plan and procedures (HALT) for electromechanical equipment,
- Took part on the documentation writing (V&V matrices, QTP and QTR) associated with aeronautical equipment development,
- Analyzed document change requests and conform with them (documents comments, needs for modification...).
Within the V&V System
- Participated in Validation & Verification strategy of sub-system requirements according to ARP4754A,
- Defined "Mean of Compliance" for each requirement,
- Participated in sub-system testings and documentations,
- Drawn the qualification plan (QP) of equipment for fuel and inerting sub-systems.
-
Zodiac Inflight Innovations
- Qualification Engineer
2009 - 2013
Managing equipment qualification testings accoding to RTCA DO-160E/F/G/H standards (or aircraft manufacturer specifications: ABD0100, D6-36440)
- Writing ATP, QTP test procedures and QTR test results.
- Scheduling and performing tests in laboratory,
- Writing DDP,
- Writing FPR (Fire properties TestPlan and Report) of equipment and cables according to CS25/FAR 25.853 (or aircraft manufacturer specification: ABD0031).
Checking suppliers documentation (ATP, QTP, QTR and FPR).
Assuring customer communication (Engineering coordination memos, meetings...).
Performing some equipment development tests for engineering concerns (server cooling test, screen touch temperature, HDD environmental tests, seat noise emission ...).
-
APTUS
- Consultant
2007 - 2009
Engineering services for telecom, new communication technologies and industry.
MBDA-SYSTEMS (6 months): weapon and military technology
- Defined environmental specifications (vibrations & shocks) with DYNAWORKS, thanks to taxing tests (driven) on MPCV terrestrial vehicle. Drawn the taxing test report.
- Updated the MPCV qualification plan (PGQE) and environmental condition specifications (CE) in accordance with standards (AECTP) and the numerical specifications.
LIEBHERR AEROSPACE (6 months): air distribution designer and manufacturer for aircraft cabins.
- Wrote qualification test procedures (QTP) on valves and actuators (dedicated to B747-8 air conditioning system),
- Checked the qualification by analysis and similarity reports (QASR).
- Carried out communication via memo with Boeing for "qualification concerns".
ALCATEL-LUCENT (9 months): Telecom
- Wrote technical specification (TS) of "répéteurs" (telecom cabinets dedicated to mobile TV broadcasting on handsets or mobile phones).
- Wrote test procedures (climatic and vibration/shock) for the cabinet or its equipment,
- Carried out cooling analyzis on the cabinet coolant system (direct air cooling system) and the equipment fan cooling.
-
RENAULT TECHNOCENTRE/ Centre Technique de Simulation
- Ingénieur en Mécanique
2006 - 2007
Etudes des commandes découplées (en liaison avec des interfaces IHM) à intégrer sur simulateurs.
Tâches et Démarches :
- Recueil de l’expression des besoins internes.
- Etablir les A.O des évolutions mécaniques et matérielles des moyens d’essais (simulateurs) du CTS (définir l’architecture d’acquisition NI, dimensionner les actionneurs et les capteurs permettant d’obtenir la prestation système).
- Identifier les meilleurs coûts/prestations (études fournisseurs).
Participation aux réalisations suivantes :
- Evolution de la chaîne d'acquisition d'un simulateur statique vers le standard NI-PXI1052Q
- Volant à palettes
- Restituteur de freinage passif
-
WABCO France
- Ingénieur Essais
2005 - 2006
WABCO, ingénieur essais au département 'Product Development of Compressor'
Conduite d’un plan d’essais pour valider une nouvelle variante de compresseur destinée à GM.
- Définition des procédures suivant ISO CEI 60068 et CdC client
- préparation des bancs d’essais
- réalisation des essais en interne /suivi des essais sous-traités,
- rédaction des rapports d’essais
Compte-rendu au Chef de Projet pour MàJ Planning
Essais benchmarking (1 mois) sur des pompes de condensats: caractérisation H=f(Q), courant consommé rotor bloqué, couple max, mesures de niveau de bruit...
-
ATOS SAS
- Ingénieur Développement et Essais
Glos
2004 - 2005
- Développement d'une nouvelle baie climatisée: essais thermiques sur proto pour sélection du climatiseur, via station d'acquisition sous LABVIEW.
- Conception sous Pro/Engineer et instrumentation sur LABVIEW d'un banc d'essais mécanique (déplacement, force etc...)