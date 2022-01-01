Vincenzo DI MATTEO

Mes compétences :
Export
Fashion
Import
Import Export
Sales
Entreprises
Conor S.r.l.
- Supervisor
2007 - 2007Internship: 6 months of internship at “CONOR S.R.L.” (Agribusiness group
Roles: 1) Supervisor of the customer’s satisfaction and marketing assistant, 2) Responsible in researching methods to achieve a real competitive advantage by means of services combined to the products, 3) Design and create a better packaging
La Cita Restaurant
- Bartender
2007 - maintenantBartender at “La Cita” Latin Bar and Restaurant in Darling Harbour.
Further improve my English i chose an employment that gave me the possibility to be in touch with a lot of people and than to raise my communication skills.
During this period I have also been travelling around Australia for a while, discovering the culture and improving my language.
Studio Commerciale Grannonio - Counting House
- Accountant
2001 - 20072007-2001 Accountant for “Studio Commerciale Grannonio Elisabetta” located in Bologna.
My major task beside the payroll accounting, standard bookkeeping and year-end closings were the tax computations. These were mostly value added tax declarations (monthly and annual) and business and income tax returns.
Beside that i dealt with the clients as well as tax and social insurance authorities and was the first contact person for upcoming questions. Moreover, I’ve been performing other tasks like: assist in the formulation of budgetary and accounting policies; conduct financial investigations undertake audits and prepare reports; examine operating costs and the income and expediture of institutions; provide financial and taxation advice on business structures, plans and operations; appraise cash flow and financial risk of capital investment projects.
Cestas N.G.O.
- Accountant
2000 - 2001Bookkeeper for “CESTAS N.G.O.”
In this role my duties comprise mainly of the following tasks: Account assignment and booking of purchasing invoices; reconciling, monitoring and reporting bank account transactions and balances; preparing and performing payment runs; providing the monthly provisional added value tax declaration
Di Matteo Amadio & Sons
- Employee
1997 - 20002000-1995 Business founder with my father of our own company “Di Matteo Amadio & sons”
A business venture based on selling handicraft products which has always been a family interest with many years experience of knowledge in this area.
Formations
Università Degli Studi Di BOLOGNA Alma Mater Studiorum (Bologna)
Laurea in Business Economics V.O. at Alma Mater Studiorum, Università degli Studi di Bologna with specialization and thesis in tertiary industries and packaging. The V.O. degree is equivalent to a Master Science Degree