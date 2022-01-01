Menu

Vincenzo DI MATTEO

VIA GUINIZELLI

Export
Fashion
Import
Import Export
Sales

Entreprises

  • Conor S.r.l. - Supervisor

    2007 - 2007 Internship: 6 months of internship at “CONOR S.R.L.” (Agribusiness group

    Roles: 1) Supervisor of the customer’s satisfaction and marketing assistant, 2) Responsible in researching methods to achieve a real competitive advantage by means of services combined to the products, 3) Design and create a better packaging

  • La Cita Restaurant - Bartender

    2007 - maintenant Bartender at “La Cita” Latin Bar and Restaurant in Darling Harbour.
    Further improve my English i chose an employment that gave me the possibility to be in touch with a lot of people and than to raise my communication skills.
    During this period I have also been travelling around Australia for a while, discovering the culture and improving my language.

  • Studio Commerciale Grannonio - Counting House - Accountant

    2001 - 2007 2007-2001 Accountant for “Studio Commerciale Grannonio Elisabetta” located in Bologna.
    My major task beside the payroll accounting, standard bookkeeping and year-end closings were the tax computations. These were mostly value added tax declarations (monthly and annual) and business and income tax returns.
    Beside that i dealt with the clients as well as tax and social insurance authorities and was the first contact person for upcoming questions. Moreover, I’ve been performing other tasks like: assist in the formulation of budgetary and accounting policies; conduct financial investigations undertake audits and prepare reports; examine operating costs and the income and expediture of institutions; provide financial and taxation advice on business structures, plans and operations; appraise cash flow and financial risk of capital investment projects.

  • Cestas N.G.O. - Accountant

    2000 - 2001 Bookkeeper for “CESTAS N.G.O.”
    In this role my duties comprise mainly of the following tasks: Account assignment and booking of purchasing invoices; reconciling, monitoring and reporting bank account transactions and balances; preparing and performing payment runs; providing the monthly provisional added value tax declaration

  • Di Matteo Amadio & Sons - Employee

    1997 - 2000 2000-1995 Business founder with my father of our own company “Di Matteo Amadio & sons”
    A business venture based on selling handicraft products which has always been a family interest with many years experience of knowledge in this area.

Formations

  • Università Degli Studi Di BOLOGNA Alma Mater Studiorum (Bologna)

    Bologna 2001 - 2007 Business Economics V.O. - Marketing

    Laurea in Business Economics V.O. at Alma Mater Studiorum, Università degli Studi di Bologna with specialization and thesis in tertiary industries and packaging. The V.O. degree is equivalent to a Master Science Degree

