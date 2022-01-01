Menu

Vittoria SACCHETTO (VITTORIA SACCHETTO)

  • Stmicroelectronics (Crolles 2) SAS
  • SENIOR PROCESS TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT ENGINEER

Crolles

Motivated by the pursuit of ingenious solutions through attention to detail, I thrive both autonomously and as a key contributor to multifaceted teams tasked with managing intricate challenges. With a Ph.D. in Chemical Sciences and a prolific 6-year career as Scientific and Semiconductor
Technical Staff, my collaborative prowess extends across 10 years of fruitful collaborations with esteemed institutions as Universities and Research across Italy, Germany, and France.

  • Stmicroelectronics (Crolles 2) SAS - SENIOR PROCESS TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT ENGINEER

    Technique | Crolles (38920) 2018 - 2019 New Technology Implementation: selection of cutting-edge tools and optimized novel technologies while scaling up process qualifications from 200mm to 300mm wafers. Spearheaded roadmap development and specification definition during the startup phase of the R3-POWERUP
    European Project, a pivotal endeavor focused on advancing the new generation of 300mm Pilot Line Facility in Europe.

