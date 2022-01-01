Vivienne FRANCIS

Mes compétences :
Online marketing strategies
Multicultural environment
Copywriting
Marketing communications
International Marketing
Marketing Management
Marketing
Entreprises
Asia School of Business
- Marketing Specialist
2017 - maintenantThe Asia School of Business was established by Bank Negara (Central Bank) in partnership with MIT Sloan School of Management (MIT Sloan). It merges the power of Asian ambition with the best in Western education to produce the world’s future change-makers, innovators and entrepreneurs through a 20-month, MBA program.
As an Admissions Marketing Specialist at ASB, I'm responsible for building the admission pipeline and brand through a variety of tactics ranging from marketing communications and advertising, public relations, digital and social media, and campus communications. My responsibilities include:
• Building and managing relationship with admissions platforms & partners and admissions markets
• Monitoring and evaluating admissions digital campaign performance
• Digital data mining from admissions databases and social media channels
• Pre/during/post event data analysis of touchpoints, leads and ROI
• Generating marketing campaign ideas and providing detailed strategic advice
• Improving search engine rankings and driving traffic to website
• End-to-end ownership of a CRM database
• Developing and coordinating Admissions events
Euler Hermes
- Marketing Trainee
Courbevoie2015 - 2016As a market management trainee in Euler Hermes Paris, I collaborated with the Head of Market Management to provide permanent support to internal teams as well as to partners outside the World Agency in the field of marketing communications and ensure consistent delivery of all marketing communications projects.
▪ Contributed to the overall communications strategy and business plans, including specialised input into communications and marketing
▪ Supported the creation and implementation of World Agency (WA) marketing plan
▪ Supported the web initiatives (Broker's portal)
▪ Content creation, designing, editing and distribution for all internal marketing campaigns on the intranet (e.g. internal newsletters)
▪ Created and updated the Marketing communications toolkits across WA regions
▪ Data analysis for reduction process - data extraction to Microsoft Excel, used pivot tables and 'what if' analysis
▪ Participated in the use of the CRM tool - Salesforce
TBOX Education
- Marketing & Sales Coordinator
2011 - 2014• Liaised and networked with a range of stakeholders including partners and distributors from Taiwan, China and Malaysia
▪ Increased customer base by 65% in 3 months - prospected customers using lead generation to increase sales
▪ Social media marketing campaigns - Launched a successful Facebook campaign (PPC & PPV) and sponsored posts to reach a larger target audience
▪ Content creation - published write-ups on the company website, social networking websites using the 80/20 rule to increase organic reach
▪ Represented companies in different branding activities - Participated in corporate events and trade shows all over the city to increase brand awareness
Ideawerks Advertising
- Copywriting Assistant
2011 - 2011• Wrote brand-appropriate copy for web and print projects including email, direct mail, advertisements, press kits, in-store signage and product descriptions.
• Acted as assistant copywriter for all corporate projects.
• Collaborated with marketing, brand and creative teams to assist in concept campaigns.
• Ensured print and web content meet strict editorial and accuracy standards through extensive proofreading.