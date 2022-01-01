Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Wafa BENBERRAH
Ajouter
Wafa BENBERRAH
ALGIERS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ABC Dsitribution
- Key Account Manager
2013 - maintenant
Formations
Saint Michel (Alger)
Alger
2000 - 2002
Technicien Supérieur
marketing communication
Réseau
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z