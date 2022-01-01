Menu

Wafa BOUKARI

BÉJA

En résumé

Je m'appelle wafa boukari,née en 19/08/1985 et maitrisarde en informatique appliquée à la gestion.
je suis inscrite cette année au mastère professionnel de commerce éléctronique.

Mes compétences :
Conception
Conception Merise
CSS
delphi
Dreamwever
HTML
JAVA
Javascript
JSP
Merise
Microsoft Server
Microsoft SQL
Microsoft Word - Excel
MySQL
Oracle
Pascal
PHP
Programmation
Programmation c
Programmation C#
Programmation C++
SGBD
UML
Web
XML

Entreprises

  • Société Tunisienne d’Electricité et de Gaz (STEG). - Sevice informatique

    maintenant

  • Tunisie Télécom. - Service informatique

    maintenant

  • Ministère de l'education - Gestionnaire adlinistrative

    Paris 2012 - maintenant

Formations

  • Iset Béja (Béja)

    Béja 2011 - 2012 réseaux et administration des réseaux

    TIC

  • FSJEGJ (Tunis)

    Tunis 2010 - 2012 mastère en commerce élèctronique

    commerce élèctronique

  • FSJEGJ (Tunis)

    Tunis 2004 - 2008 maitrise en informatique appliquée à la gestion

    informatique appliquée à la gestion

  • Lycéé Omar Kalchéni (Béja)

    Béja 1997 - 2004 mathématiques

    étudiante en mastére professionnel commerce éléctronique

Réseau

