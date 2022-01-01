Retail
Wafa CHARRADA
Wafa CHARRADA
Entreprises
Ifrisol Tunisie
- Sales manager
2015 - maintenant
Formations
FSEG Sousse (Tunis)
Tunis
2014 - maintenant
Mastère de recherche en Management
IHEC SOUSSE (Sousse)
Sousse
2003 - 2007
Maîtrise en hautes études commerciales
