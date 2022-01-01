Menu

Wafa MATOUSSI

TUNIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Informatique
Ingénieur informatique

Entreprises

Pas d'entreprise renseignée

Formations

  • ENSI (Manouba)

    Manouba 2012 - 2012 Diplôme d'ingénieur en informatique

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :