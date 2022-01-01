Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Wafaa CHAHID
Ajouter
Wafaa CHAHID
SETTAT
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
KIA MOTORS
- QUALITICIENNE DEPARTEMENT CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIPS MANAGEMENT
maintenant
TIJARICONSULTING
- Quality Manager
2011 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Abdelaziz SALIH
Abdelmajid IBAROUI
Rachid RIDAY
Yassine BASKOUN
Yns JM
Younes BENALLAL
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z