Wafae EL BAKRI
Wafae EL BAKRI
BENSLIMANE
En résumé
Mes compétences :
SAP
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
La société TRIA
- Stage
2013 - maintenant
La société SAMIR
- Stage
2012 - 2012
La société LEONI
- Stage
2011 - 2011
COMPETENCES TECHNIQUES
* Les méthodes de maintenance. ;
* Gestion de Maintenance Assisté par Ordinateur (G.M.A.O.). ;
* Electronique de puissance.
* Automatisme.
* Mécanique industrielle.
* Dessin industriel.
* SAP. ;
Ecole Normale Supérieure De L'Enseignement Technique (Rabat)
Rabat
2010 - 2012
DUT
ENSET Rabat (Rabat)
Rabat
2009 - 2012
DUT
Lycée HASSAN (Benslimane)
Benslimane
2008 - 2009
Scientific Baccalaureate
Compte INACTIF
Hajar AZIANI
Hamza SARHANI
Martin SIGNER
Mohamed ZAIR
Rabie BAKADIR
Rachid RYANY
Thibault TRIPOLI
