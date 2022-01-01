Menu

Wafae MAINICH

OUJDA

En résumé

A Highly motivated and entrepreneurial individual with strong verbal communications skills, gained from varied work and organization experiences. I am looking for an internship position either in the Electrical or Renewable energy field, for 6 months.

Mes compétences :
Power Stations
MICOM Implementation
Numerical Analysis
strong verbal communications skills
Autocad
Verilog/VHDL/AlteraQuartus
Automation Studio
Matlab/Simulink
C Programming Language/C++
CANECO BT
LabVIEW
MS Office / visual basic
R Programming Language
ETAP

Entreprises

  • Ocp, Sa - Intern

    2018 - 2018 Management of steam and Electrical energy during electric Islanding :
    -Modelling the power plant 2x65 MW and 3x37MW.
    -Plan layout of electric power generating plants or distribution lines
    -Analyzes of different scenarios of anti-islanding.
    -Developed a Matlab Program/Interface to predict Anti-islanding scenarios
    -ROCOF and MICOM Implementation.

  • Arabe Electrique - Intern

    2017 - 2017 -Modelling and sizing of the electrical cabinets/Installation. Installing the Electrical cabinets of the Oujda University Hospital.
    -Prepare technical drawings, specifications of electrical systems to ensure that installation and operations conform to standards and customer requirements.
    -Direct or coordinate manufacturing, construction, installation, maintenance, support, documentation, or testing activities to ensure compliance with specifications, codes, or customer requirements.

  • TOTRADEF SARL - Intern

    2016 - 2016 -Drawing electrical circuits with AutoCAD.
    -Provide support to technical sales staff regarding product characteristics.
    -Optimizing the costs of cables, materials, components and reducing the bill by 16%.

  • ENSAO - ACADEMIC PROJECTS

    CHAMONIX 2016 - 2018
    -Modeling and simulation of a photovoltaic/Thermal System (Hybrid PV/T) : Improving a
    DC/DC Converter Model and MPPT Control Algorithm under OpenModelica.

    -VHDL and FPGA Circuit: Modeling and Realization/Implementation of a timer in an FPGA
    card DE2-70 with VHDL language.

    - Numerical Analysis: Programming under Matlab of an algorithm realizing the numerical method of over-relaxation for the resolution of linear systems.

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Des Sciences Appliquées Oujda ENSAO (Oujda)

    Oujda 2014 - 2019 State Electrical Engineer

  • Al Mariniyine High School (Taourirt)

    Taourirt 2011 - 2014 Bachelor of Science

