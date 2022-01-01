Menu

Wafae MEHDAOUI

Entreprises

  • Or Robotics - Ingénieur Etude et Développement Informatique

    2014 - 2015

  • SQLI - Stagiaire "PFE"

    Levallois-Perret 2013 - maintenant

  • NEOXIA Casa - Stagiaire

    2012 - 2012

  • NISMATECH Oujda - Stagiaire

    2011 - 2011

  • ORMVAM - Stagiaire

    2010 - 2010

Formations

  • ENSAH (Al Hoceima)

    Al Hoceima 2010 - maintenant Ingénieur d'état en Informatique

    Génie Informatique

  • Ecole Supérieure De Technologie (ESTO) (Oujda)

    Oujda 2008 - 2010 DUT

