Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Wafae MEHDAOUI
Ajouter
Wafae MEHDAOUI
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Or Robotics
- Ingénieur Etude et Développement Informatique
2014 - 2015
SQLI
- Stagiaire "PFE"
Levallois-Perret
2013 - maintenant
NEOXIA Casa
- Stagiaire
2012 - 2012
NISMATECH Oujda
- Stagiaire
2011 - 2011
ORMVAM
- Stagiaire
2010 - 2010
Formations
ENSAH (Al Hoceima)
Al Hoceima
2010 - maintenant
Ingénieur d'état en Informatique
Génie Informatique
Ecole Supérieure De Technologie (ESTO) (Oujda)
Oujda
2008 - 2010
DUT
Réseau
Ahmed BENGAG
Badreddin LAMKADDEM
Farah EL UASGHIRI
Ilhame EL FASSI
Meriem MAISSA
Salim BOUAFIA
Taha M'HAND
Zineb SAALAOUI
Zineb SAALOAUI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z