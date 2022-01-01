Menu

Wafae ZARHOUNI

PARIS

En résumé

Entreprises

  • AQUILA Avocats - Assistante

    2016 - maintenant

  • BIGNON LEBRAY AVOCATS - HAS

    2011 - 2016

  • page personnel - HAS

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2010 - 2011

Formations

  • UPX (Nanterres)

    Nanterres 2008 - 2009
