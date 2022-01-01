Menu

Wafi ZELLICHE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Sarl stock froid ben saadellah - Proudouit candia

    2015 - maintenant Gérant chef

  • Sarl stock froid ben saadallah - Gérant

    2008 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :