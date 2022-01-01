Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Wagner SILVA
Ajouter
Wagner SILVA
BELGIQUE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Directeur Commercial
Manager Sportif
Stratégie commerciale
Entreprises
JSW SPORTS
- Manager general
2009 - maintenant
Representation et Commerce Sportif
Formations
UNIVERSITE CLUBE NAUTICO MOGIANO (São Paulo)
São Paulo
1986 - 1988
incomplet
Réseau
Ahmed EL AOUAD
Armand DREWS
Christine CHRISTINE SAVIGNAN (SAVIGNAN)
Damien HUE
Nathalie ORHAN
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z