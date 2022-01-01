Menu

Waheb ACHACHE

LE HAVRE

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Naviland Cargo - Agent de terminal

    2011 - maintenant

  • CLASQUIN - AGENT IMPORT

    Lyon 2011 - 2011

  • ZIEGLER - ASSISTANT COMMERCIAL

    Bruxelles 2010 - 2010

  • CARGO PARTENER - AGENT IPORT

    2009 - 2009

  • Institut de transport international et portuaire - Etudient

    2008 - 2010

Formations

  • Ecole De Mangement De Normandie (Le Havre)

    Le Havre 2010 - 2011 Licence PPLI

    Logistique

Réseau

