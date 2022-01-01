Menu

Wahiba SARHANI

MOHAMMÉDIA

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • S2G laboratoire de geotechnique - Bureau d'etude en construction metallique

    2016 - maintenant

  • SOWAMA SARL - Preparatrice

    Mohammedia 2015 - maintenant

Formations

  • Itechbtp (Rabat)

    Rabat 2016 - maintenant

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :