Wahiba SARHANI
Wahiba SARHANI
MOHAMMÉDIA
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
S2G laboratoire de geotechnique
- Bureau d'etude en construction metallique
2016 - maintenant
SOWAMA SARL
- Preparatrice
Mohammedia
2015 - maintenant
Formations
Itechbtp (Rabat)
Rabat
2016 - maintenant
Réseau
Akouas AYOUB
Hafsa BENMACHI
Omar ELYAZIDI
Said SAYADY
Simo BRAHIMI
Yassine IGAZZINE
