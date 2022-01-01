Menu

Wahid KDOUS

VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • CIMF - Analyste Inforamtique

    VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ maintenant

Formations

  • ISG TUNIS (Tunis)

    Tunis 1997 - 2001 Informatique appliquée à la Gestion

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :