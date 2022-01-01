Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Wahid KDOUS
Ajouter
Wahid KDOUS
VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CIMF
- Analyste Inforamtique
VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ
maintenant
Formations
ISG TUNIS (Tunis)
Tunis
1997 - 2001
Informatique appliquée à la Gestion
Réseau
Abderrazek BAROUNI
Ahmed LOUATI
Askri DHEKRA
Dhieb ATOUI
Emir MEHRI
Férid BAKLOUTI
Khaled KDOUS
Mohamed ALJANE
Tahar BEN ALI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z