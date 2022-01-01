Menu

Wajdi AJINGUI

SIDI THABET

Entreprises

  • Tunisian Company of Petroleum Activities (ETAP) - Geoscientist Trainee : Graduation Project Memory Geocience Engineer

    2015 - 2015 Topic: Reservoir characterization using Meta-attribute analysis and seismic inversion on a 3D seismic data of the Penobscot Area, offshore Nova Scotia, Canada.

    - Tie of well seismic data by using synthetics seismogram and VSP/Checkshot data.
    - Structural & stratigraphic interpretation of 2D and 3D seismic data.
    - Regional basin analysis for identifying, mapping and evaluation of exploration prospects.
    - Time to Depth conversion.
    - Seismic Inversion.
    - Seismic attributes interpretation and analysis.
    - Exploration in compressional, extensional and salt tectonic environments.
    - Exploration in all carbonate, clastic and salt-evaporite depositional environment.
    - Oil and gas field development.

  • Tunisian Company of Petroleum Activities (ETAP) - Technician Training

    2014 - 2014 Geology and geophysics study, oil potential, prospects and leads, block Ksar Ghilane, Tunisia.

  • HYDRO SERVICES - TUNISIA -SA- - Technician Training

    2014 - 2014 hydrogeophysics study of a subsurface

  • National Office of Mines (ONM) - Tunisia - Worker Training

    2013 - 2013 Topic: Lithostratigraphic Studies of Upper Cretaceous Formations in central Tunisia.

    -Strong knowledge in stratigraphy, sedimentology and structural geology.
    -Geological data analysis.
    -Geologic mapping and cross-section interpretation.
    -Geological correlation and forecasting hydrocarbon bearing.
    -Thin section description and making relative thin section reports.

  • Société Italo-Tunisienne d'exploitation pétrolière (SITEP) - Worker Training

    2013 - 2013 Topic: Geological and petrophysical studies of El Borma oilfield.

    - Petrophysical analyses.
    - Reservoir delineation.
    - Reserves determination.
    - Well Logging interpretation.
    - Determination of formation tops, casing points and coring points.

  • National Waste Management Agency (ANGed) - Worker Training

    2013 - 2013 Environment impact study of the waste transfer station la Marsa, Tunisia.

Formations

  • Faculty Of Science Of Tunis (FST) (Tunis)

    Tunis 2012 - 2015 Geosciences engineer

  • Faculty Of Science Of Tunis (FST) (Tunis)

    Tunis 2011 - 2012

  • Sidi Thabet School (L'Ariana)

    L'Ariana 2010 - 2010 High school diploma

  • The Preparatory Institute For Engineering Studies Of Bizerte (IPEIB) (Bizerte)

    Bizerte 2010 - 2011
