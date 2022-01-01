Wajdi AJINGUI

-
Tunisian Company of Petroleum Activities (ETAP)
- Geoscientist Trainee : Graduation Project Memory Geocience Engineer
2015 - 2015
Topic: Reservoir characterization using Meta-attribute analysis and seismic inversion on a 3D seismic data of the Penobscot Area, offshore Nova Scotia, Canada.
- Tie of well seismic data by using synthetics seismogram and VSP/Checkshot data.
- Structural & stratigraphic interpretation of 2D and 3D seismic data.
- Regional basin analysis for identifying, mapping and evaluation of exploration prospects.
- Time to Depth conversion.
- Seismic Inversion.
- Seismic attributes interpretation and analysis.
- Exploration in compressional, extensional and salt tectonic environments.
- Exploration in all carbonate, clastic and salt-evaporite depositional environment.
- Oil and gas field development.
Tunisian Company of Petroleum Activities (ETAP)
- Technician Training
2014 - 2014
Geology and geophysics study, oil potential, prospects and leads, block Ksar Ghilane, Tunisia.
HYDRO SERVICES - TUNISIA -SA-
- Technician Training
2014 - 2014
hydrogeophysics study of a subsurface
National Office of Mines (ONM) - Tunisia
- Worker Training
2013 - 2013
Topic: Lithostratigraphic Studies of Upper Cretaceous Formations in central Tunisia.
-Strong knowledge in stratigraphy, sedimentology and structural geology.
-Geological data analysis.
-Geologic mapping and cross-section interpretation.
-Geological correlation and forecasting hydrocarbon bearing.
-Thin section description and making relative thin section reports.
Société Italo-Tunisienne d'exploitation pétrolière (SITEP)
- Worker Training
2013 - 2013
Topic: Geological and petrophysical studies of El Borma oilfield.
- Petrophysical analyses.
- Reservoir delineation.
- Reserves determination.
- Well Logging interpretation.
- Determination of formation tops, casing points and coring points.
National Waste Management Agency (ANGed)
- Worker Training
2013 - 2013
Environment impact study of the waste transfer station la Marsa, Tunisia.