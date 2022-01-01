Wajdi MEDDEB

Très intéressé par les activités dans le domaine du développement logiciel, je souhaite rejoindre une équipe dynamique avec laquelle je pourrais appliquer les aspects théoriques acquis au cours de ma formation ingénieure génie logiciel et mettre à profit mes qualités d’intégration et mes capacités d’apprentissage.



Mes compétences :

Java 2 Enterprise Edition

PostgreSQL

Oracle

MySQL

JQuery

Visual Basic .NET

UML/OMT

Spring Framework

SQL

Rational Rose

Personal Home Page

Pascal

NetBeans

Microsoft Visual Studio

Microsoft SQL Server

Microsoft C-SHARP

Microsoft ASP.NET

Merise Methodology

Macromedia Dreamweaver

JavaServer Faces

JavaScript

Java

Hibernate

HTML

Google Web Toolkit

ECLiPSe

Cascading Style Sheets

C++

C Programming Language

Active Server Pages

AJAX

HTML5

Windows Communiciation Foundation

SCADA

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft Visual Studio.NET

Microsoft Team Foundation Server

Microsoft SQL Server 2008

Microsoft Internet Information Server

MVC

Bootstrap