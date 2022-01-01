Menu

Wajdi MEDDEB

Tunis

En résumé

Très intéressé par les activités dans le domaine du développement logiciel, je souhaite rejoindre une équipe dynamique avec laquelle je pourrais appliquer les aspects théoriques acquis au cours de ma formation ingénieure génie logiciel et mettre à profit mes qualités d’intégration et mes capacités d’apprentissage.

Mes compétences :
Java 2 Enterprise Edition
PostgreSQL
Oracle
MySQL
JQuery
Visual Basic .NET
UML/OMT
Spring Framework
SQL
Rational Rose
Personal Home Page
Pascal
NetBeans
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft ASP.NET
Merise Methodology
Macromedia Dreamweaver
JavaServer Faces
JavaScript
Java
Hibernate
HTML
Google Web Toolkit
ECLiPSe
Cascading Style Sheets
C++
C Programming Language
Active Server Pages
AJAX
HTML5
Windows Communiciation Foundation
SCADA
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Visual Studio.NET
Microsoft Team Foundation Server
Microsoft SQL Server 2008
Microsoft Internet Information Server
MVC
Bootstrap

Entreprises

  • Ccm Consulting Group - Développeur .NET

    Tunis 2016 - 2017 Projet : Systéme d’information du secteur des transports(SIST) en Algérie. (Ministére des
    transports)
    Poste occupé: Développeur .Net
    Missions et tâches réalisées:
    Définition des besoins
    Développement des fonctionnalités
    Test
    Contrôle des normes de qualité de code et optimisation des performances
    Environnement technique: ASP .Net MVC5,C#,WCF, Unity, EF6, Unit of Work, AutoMapper, JavaScript, Ajax, Bootstrap, HTML5, Css3, IIS,Sql server 2014, Windows Sever 2012, TFS.

  • Wizzlabs - Développeur C#

    2015 - 2016

  • Alphatec - Développeur: Projet de fin d'étude (cycle ingénieur) + mention très bien

    2015 - 2015 Sujet: Système d’aide à l’exploitation du transport en commun (GWT + OpenLayers).
    Outils de développement : NetBeans 8
    SGBD: MySQL

  • Time University - Développeur: mini projet J2EE

    2014 - 2014 Sujet : Création d’une application web de gestion des clients (J2EE).
    Outils de développement : Eclipse (JSF + Hibernate + Spring)
    SGBD : Oracle.

  • Time university - Développeur: Projet de fin d'année (cycle ingénieur)

    2014 - 2014 Sujet : Création d’une application web de gestion des contrats des voitures (ASP.NET + Crystal Reports).
    Outils de développement : Visual Studio 2010
    SGBD : SQL Server 2008

  • Société Tunisienne d’Electricité et de Gaz - Développeur: Projet de fin d'étude (licence) + mention très bien

    2012 - 2012 Sujet : Création d’une application Web de gestion des archives du système SCADA (J2EE)
    Outils de développement : eclipse, IReport, JasperReport
    SGBD : PostgreSQL

Formations

  • Time University (L'Ariana)

    L'Ariana 2012 - 2015 Diplôme d’ingénieur en génie logiciel

    Génie logiciel (TIME University : pole technologique
    ghazala)

  • ISET RADES (Tunis)

    Tunis 2009 - 2012 Diplôme de Licence Appliquée en technologies de l’informatique, spécialité développement des systèmes d’informations

    Diplôme de Licence Appliquée en technologies de l’informatique, spécialité développement des systèmes d’informations, (Institut Supérieure
    des Études Technologiques de Radés)

  • Lycée Borj Cedria (Borj Cedria)

    Borj Cedria 2008 - 2009 Diplôme de Baccalauréat sciences de l'informatique
