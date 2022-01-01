Menu

Wajdi TAKTAK

Le Plessis-Pâté

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Dessin technique

Entreprises

  • ASTRE - Technicien Supèrieur

    Le Plessis-Pâté 2014 - maintenant

Formations

  • ISET - Institut Supérieur Des Etudes Technologiques De Sfax (Sfax)

    Sfax 2010 - 2013
Annuaire des membres :