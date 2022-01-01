Menu

Wajih BOUZID

TUNISIE

En résumé

I'm a master degree geologist graduated in December 2012 from the Faculty of sciences of Sfax, tunisia.

I carry out my master research subject within the Faculty of sciences of Sfax and the Shlumberger Company (SIS team), my research subject is about: Seismic imaging and reservoir characterization of the Snohvit field in the Barents Sea, Norway.

So i'm looking forward to start my career with a petroleum company or to pursue my doctoral studies.

So i'm interested in the reservoir characterization and modeling domain, in geology, geophysics and all petroleum exploration and production domains.

Mes compétences :
Geology
petroleum geology
Geophysics
reservoir characterization
TOFEL Test
New Employee Safety Training (NEST) with schlumber
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Petrel 2011&2012
Matlab
GRE test
ArcGIS > ArcView
Petrel
Geosoft_gravity modeling
SMT KIngdom
Midland Valley Move 2014
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
ArcGIS

Entreprises

  • CERTE Tunisia - Trainee

    2014 - 2014 (72 hours): Training in geophysics: Gravity Meter CG5, Electric and Seismic Tomography
    (ABEM SAS 4000) and Seismic refraction.
    CERTE Tunisia

  • Faculty of Sciences of Sfax - PhD Student in Geosciences: geology and geophysics

    2013 - maintenant Research project: Study of the deep structure and mechanisms for implementation of the diaper of J. Rheouis: Contribution of gravimetric data, structural surface analysis and the geomodeling.

  • Owen business - Trip organizor

    2013 - maintenant : Trip organizer (Tunisian interior touristic circuit:

  • Shlumberger - Stage de PFE

    2012 - 2012 graduation project: Seismic imaging and reservoir characterization of the Snohvit field, Norway

  • Family business - Co manager

    2009 - maintenant an agricultural project: Family business: Amira project in Regueb tunisia

  • Dojokan, Fetoui loisir et sport, OCK - Co Trainer

    2006 - 2010 kung-fu: (Dojokan, Fetoui loisir et sport, OCK).

Formations

  • ASTEET TUNISIA (Tunis)

    Tunis 2014 - 2014 (48 hours) Courses in initiation geographic information system applied to hydrology (SIG):
    ASTEET Tunisia

  • Amideast (Tunis)

    Tunis 2013 - 2013 GRE

    I passed the GRE test i got 143 in Verbal Reasoning and 147 in Quantitative Reasoning

  • Amideast (Tunis)

    Tunis 2013 - 2013 TOEFL ibt

    Passed the TOEFL ibt test i got a score of 81/120

  • Schlumberger Company Tunis Office (Tunis)

    Tunis 2012 - 2012 Master of Science Diploma in geosciences (basin and georesources)

    Training with Schlumberger Company (Tunis office)
    (Master graduation project)
    - Subject of training: Seismic imaging and reservoir characterization of the Snohvit field in the
    Barents Sea, Norway
    - Description:
    • Manage the wells and seismic data with the Petrel software.
    • Reservoir characterization.
    • Seismic interpretation.
    • Build a structural model of the reservoir.
    • Provide recomme

  • Faculty Of Sciences Of Sfax (Sfax)

    Sfax 2010 - 2012 Master Degree in Geo-sciences

    Graduation Project done within Schlumberger Company (SIS Team): Seismic imaging and Reservoir Characterization of the Snohvit field in The Barents Sea, offshore Norway.

  • Faculty Of Sciences Of Sfax (Master Of Science Diploma In Geosciences)

    Master Of Science Diploma In Geosciences 2010 - 2012 Master of Science Diploma

  • Faculty Of Sciences Of Sfax (Sfax)

    Sfax 2007 - 2010 Bachelor in Natural Sciences

    : Bachelor in Natural Sciences and Applications (biology & geology)

  • Faculty Of Sciences Of Sfax (Sfax)

    Sfax 2007 - 2010 Bachelors Degree in biology and geology

    Bachelor in Natural Sciences and Applications (biology & geology)

  • High School (Sfax)

    Sfax 2006 - 2007 Baccalaureate Degree in Natural sciences

  • High School (Sfax)

    Sfax 2003 - 2007 Higher School Certificate

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :