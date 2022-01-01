Wajih BOUZID

I'm a master degree geologist graduated in December 2012 from the Faculty of sciences of Sfax, tunisia.
I carry out my master research subject within the Faculty of sciences of Sfax and the Shlumberger Company (SIS team), my research subject is about: Seismic imaging and reservoir characterization of the Snohvit field in the Barents Sea, Norway.
So i'm looking forward to start my career with a petroleum company or to pursue my doctoral studies.
So i'm interested in the reservoir characterization and modeling domain, in geology, geophysics and all petroleum exploration and production domains.
Mes compétences :
Geology
petroleum geology
Geophysics
reservoir characterization
TOFEL Test
New Employee Safety Training (NEST) with schlumber
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Petrel 2011&2012
Matlab
GRE test
ArcGIS > ArcView
Petrel
Geosoft_gravity modeling
SMT KIngdom
Midland Valley Move 2014
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
ArcGIS