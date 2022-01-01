Menu

Walaa HAMOUDA

DEGLA, MAADI, CAIRO

Dear Madam/Sir,

As a senior HR & Admin management professional with over 20 years of experience in efficient management of human resource & administrative functions, consistently accomplishing organizational business objectives from HR perspective, having enormous exposure to several areas including formalizing, interpreting & implementing HR policies/ regulations, performance management and HR process engineering/re-engineering, I present herewith, my candidature to work with your company, in a Senior Managerial role and add value to the operations.

Well-versed in aligning policies/ procedures to people strategies and mapped requirements; defining SOPs to HR related activities and transforming organization aimed at employee welfare, retention, optimizing human capital potential, I am currently functioning as HR & Admin Manager with GulfCryo Egypt for Investments and Industries, Cairo - Egypt, involved in with the executive committee & site manager in transforming the business from public to private entity followed by setting up an effective HR team. I have also made significant contribution in in aligning compensation & benefits/ remuneration to group strategies, local remunerations, pay policies and benefits.

Earlier associated as Employee Relations, Admin and personnel Manager (Kraft Foods Egypt), I was involved issuing/ aligning employee relations strategy for the combined business including integration between the merger that took place after the acquisition of Cadbury by Kraft Foods worldwide of tracks like employees' life & medical insurance, transportation, cars, services, mobile phones, mail, security, personnel and admin policies and procedures etc. I have also catered to negotiating/ implementing Collective Labour Agreement "CLA" with 3 independent trade unions for one time distribution of accumulated employees' share.

Enclosed herewith, you may find my resume, highlighting further on my skills, accomplishments and credentials including my exposure in working on strategic management, organizational development, conducting organizational assessments, performance management and process engineering/re-engineering. At a professional meeting, we can discuss ways of our further association.

Sincere regards,

Walaa Hamouda

Employee Relations
Managed integrated office movement
both administration
managed annual SMG
Administrative Support
Agreements Negotiation
Budgets & Budgeting
Change Management
Compensation & Benefits Management
Crisis Management
Dispute Settlement
Effective Negotiation
Human Resource Management
Industrial Relations
Interpersonal Skills
Management Consulting
Organisational Development
Performance Management
Problem Solving Skills
Resource Planning & Management
Self-motivated
Team Building
crisis management handling
efficient management of human resource & administr

  • GulfCryo Egypt - HR & Admin Manager

    2014 - maintenant Key Profile: Set up strategic partnership with the executive committee & site manager in transforming the business from public to private entity followed by setting up an effective HR team
    * Align functional & regional strategies, policies & procedures for maintaining seamless operations
    * Enhance employee satisfaction by effectively implementing various change management mechanisms, implementing/ aligning workforce strategy to organizational business objectives ;
    * Interact with the trade union ``Labour Representatives'' based on business as well as operational requirements ;
    * Collaborate with the senior management in aligning compensation & benefits/ remuneration to group strategies, local remunerations, pay policies and benefits ;
    * Follow up with various support teams in implementing an effective HRIS ;
    * Involved in identification/ development of learning & development programs for skills enhancement of employees across the organizational hierarchy ;
    * Define the skills and capabilities that are needed by the organization to meet its business strategy. ;
    * Resolve employee related issues with minimal business impact ;
    * Implement project management model/ matrix organization. Manage identification, selection as well as on-boarding to the company ;
    * Involved in rollout of new incentive plan, early retirement scheme and redundancy program for acquiring local business from the public sector company ;
    * Define/ implement new company's policies and procedure pertaining to recruitment & transfer of employees from acquisition ;
    * Leads the planning of the employee total compensation strategy Set up local salary structure, grading, leveling and pay strategy as well as upgrade training plan for staff. ;
    * Manage the performance Management and performance Appraisal cycles and their consecutive process of succession planning and career Management ;
    Enterprise Impact:
    * Played key role in negotiating/ implementing Collective Labour Agreement "CLA" with the Acquired business employees' Trade Union to ensure stability and agree on benefits and way forward. ;
    * Negotiated and conclude an Early Retirement Program that more than 50% of HC during 3 years according to a preset scheme and frequent changes in Organizational Structures to reach the Targeted Status. ;
    * Managing the transformation and engagement agenda to the targeted culture and ways of working that is required to reflect the group values and priorities. ;
    * Recruiting and onboarding the new colleagues and supporting them to be able to deliver their Targets and objectives within the greatly diversified environment while integrating with the exiting population and changing the pre-existed culture. ;
    * Managing the different diversified backgrounds of the population toward being aligned with the company's directions and priorities ;
    * Aligned resources to demand by using seasonal and outsourcing labour initiatives ;
    * Introduced the outsourcing concept of non-core services and tasks to focus better on the high yield and critical scope of business ;
    * Achieve the targeted synergies and optimization of the different sections of the P&L. ;
    * Managing the Migration of policies and Benefits as planned from the former acquired business to the new culture ;
    * Built and encourage the learning and development initiatives and initiated the technical training and awareness dbase for the population to share the contents after verification to benefit each other and provided the frame to tackle the realization of the need of personal development and career advancement. ;
    * Migrating the group HRMS and having HR as the first module operating on the group business system in Egypt. ;

  • Mondelēz International - Employee Relations & Admin

    CLAMART 2010 - 2013 Employee Relations, Admin and personnel Manager (Kraft Foods Egypt) ~
    Key Profile: Involved in issuing/ aligning employee relations strategy for the combined business including integration activities between the both sides of the Merger (Acquisition of Cadbury Group by Kraft Foods worldwide, in which each side had two production sites and a head office in Egypt) of tracks like employees' life & medical insurance, transportation, cars, services, mobile phones, mail, security, personnel and admin policies and procedures etc
    * Managed integrated office movement project including Blue colors initiatives, compensation & benefits strategies, mobility between sites and outsourcing employees ;
    * Developed & implemented profit sharing policy for the employees. Integrated HRIS encompassing local payroll & personnel system with regional presence in the global SAP system with automatic interface ;
    * Defined business admin, personnel policies and procedures for the combined business in 4 plants & business units ;
    * Updated incentive scheme based on productivity , safety and quality targets ;
    * Leads and participates in succession management and workforce planning ;
    * Provides group and one-on-one coaching with managers and employees to support leadership development, business decision-making, human resources management, problem solving and performance management ;

    Enterprise Impact:
    * Played key role in negotiating/ implementing Collective Labour Agreement "CLA" with 3 independent trade unions for one time distribution of accumulated employees' share ;
    * Recommended new policy for profit sharing followed by recommendations & alignment of staff ;
    * Recipient of global award for implementing HRIS highlighting combined business, payroll and personnel system ;
    * Successfully managed trade unions across various sites leading to stabilized operations during the Egyptian revolution including multiple waves of redundancy exercises and layoffs with properly calculated exit packages ;
    * Designed qualitative benchmarking synergies based on manpower planning initiatives and validation across similar businesses and countries ;
    * Aligned resources to demand by using seasonal and outsourcing labour initiatives ;

  • Mondelēz International - Employee Relations, Personnel & Administration Manager

    CLAMART 2008 - 2010 Key Profile: Functioned as Human Resourced Business Lead to the plants, Industrial Relations Manager as well as managers of both administration and personnel departments
    * Played a key role in the turn over of the Admin and personnel transformation of delivery service within the company ;
    * Participated in negotiation of policies, procedures, labor agreement and communication with labor committees across sites ;
    * Developed communication packs and Q&As by aligning skill matrix across similar jobs ;
    * Updated/ aligned employee relations policy, practice and procedures. Resolved labor issues related to compliance, legal obligations or accountabilities ;
    * Ensured compliance to labor law and company policies for resolving discipline and layoff cases ;
    * Managed contractors & outsourcing activities encompassing vendor management, vendors internal specs, monthly pay-out, hiring and termination procedures ;
    * Implemented performance Management cycle based on performance system including development plans and career development ;
    * Spearheaded corporate activities, boards & general assemblies, board formations, boards of directors' term renewal, board and assemblies agenda preparations ;
    * Maintained updated legal documents like commercial registers, Import and Export Cards, Needs Cards, Tax Cards, Registers of ownership and shareholders structures, Shares Transfers, Capital Movements, Stock Exchange Listing and Delisting, Amendment of company statutes, Company Name amendments ;
    * Managed medical & life insurance program for staff. Negotiated & managed related outsourced services contracts and personnel ;
    * Resolved difference & deviations between two sites of the company , previously acquired and left independent ;

    Enterprise Impact:
    * Successfully managed annual SMG&A inflation leading to 50% increase in sales growth
    * Coordinated blue colors recruitment for the company's facilities including recruitment for the plant producing flakes followed by organizing training trip for technicians to Australia ;
    * Recipient of award on implementing HR SAP system and workflow for a best class execution and awareness across MENA, Egypt, Lebanon and Morocco plants ;
    * Migrated admin & services to professional service provider. Updated/ renewed compliance and corporate documents ;

  • Mondelēz International - Human Resources

    CLAMART 2008 - 2013

  • Air Liquide - Human Resources

    Paris 2000 - 2007 * Messer Gases Dekheila (MGDK). Inside EZDK │ Multiple Roles

  • National Bank of Egypt - Banker - Letter of Credit Dept.

    1996 - 2000 * National Bank of Egypt, Alexandria │ Banker - Letter of Credit Dept. & Forex Dept (Transfers)

  • Control Union for Auditing & Inspection - Inspector

    1990 - 1990

  • Alexandria University (Alexandria)

    Alexandria 1991 - 1995 B Sc. of Commerce

    Professional Development
    * Team Building for Top Performance - AUC
    * Effective Meetings - AUC
    * Effective Time Management - AUC
    * Effective Negotiation Skills - AUC ;
    * Clear & Effective Communication Skills - AUC ;
    * OHSAS 18001:99 internal auditor training - BVQI ;
    * Fire Extinguishers - Bavaria
    * First Aid - AUC
    * Positive Leadership - AUC

