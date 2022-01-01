Menu

Walam KONE

ABIDJAN

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Waapp - Comptable

    2012 - maintenant

  • SOCIETE DE LA PLACE - Comptable

    2008 - maintenant

Formations

  • Ecole Pratique De La Chambre De Commerce Et D'Industrie De Côte D'Ivoire EPCCI (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2003 - 2005

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :