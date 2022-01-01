Menu

Walid ABIDI

TUNIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

Pas d'entreprise renseignée

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure Des Communications De Tunis Sup'Com (Elghazala)

    Elghazala 2002 - 2007 Mitrise informatique appliquée al agestion

    Mastère

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :