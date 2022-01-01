Menu

Walid ACHERKOUK

BENSLIMANE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Cisco Switches
Routeur Cisco
VMware
Linux
Storage Area Network
Cisco Certified Network Associate
Microsoft Windows Server 2008 2012
Dynamic Host Control protocol
WDS
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Exchange 2013
Linux Red Hat
Hyper-V
FTP
Domain Name Server Protocol
Apache WEB Server
Microsoft Internet Information Server
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft Exchange 2010
Ethernet
eCommerce
PPP
OSPFv 2
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Vista
LDAP
LAN/WAN > VLAN
IBM WebSphere
HDLC
Frame Relay
EIGRP (Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol)
BGP (Border Gateway Protocol)

Entreprises

  • GLOBAL-SIC - Junior consultant systèmes

    2016 - maintenant Global-sic est une société du type SSII qui fournit une large gammes de services tels que la virtualisation et Cloud, Réseau et sécurité.
    En tant que junior consultant système, je fait du Consulting, ainsi je participe aux différents projets qui ont pour le but de mettre en place des solutions de la virtualisations, solutions Cloud,ou messagerie,ou bien Disater Recover.

  • Barid Al Maghrib - Administrateur réseaux et systèmes

    2015 - 2015 2014.
    * Administrer les serveurs linux Redhat, CentOs. ;
    * Installation, configuration, diagnostiquer les
    services.
    * Bind, Apache, DHCP, FTP....etc.
    * Gérer les serveurs de messagerie Zembra.


    * Installation et configuration ESXi 5.x, VCenter
    5.x, SRM.
    * Assurer la haut disponibilité avec le cluster HA
    et DRS.
    Virtualisation et cloud * Mise à niveau vSphere 5.0 vers 5.1 ou 5.5.
    computing * Installation et configuration Hyper V Windows
    server 2012 R2.
    * Implémentation Système center 2012 R2 :

  • société HATINDINFO S.A.R.L. - Stage

    2013 - 2013 Stage d'observation au sein de la DSI division AP de BAM.
    Durée : 2 mois :
    Stage société HATINDINFO S.A.R.L.
    Durée 3mois :

    * Participation à la mise en place des réseaux informatiques
    locaux.

Formations

  • Faculté Des Sciences Et Techniques De Settat (FSTS) (Settat)

    Settat 2014 - 2016 Master universitaire professionnel

  • Université Hassan II Mohammedia Faculté Des Sciences Juridiques Économiques Et Sociales. (Mohammedia)

    Mohammedia 2011 - 2012 Licence professionnelle

  • ISTA Mohammedia (Mohammdia)

    Mohammdia 2009 - 2011 Diplôme technicien

    informatique, ISTA Mohammedia.

  • Lycée Hassan II (Benslimane)

    Benslimane 2008 - 2009 Bac scientifique

