Walid ALILOU

Ancien étudiant à supinfo.

Compétence en systèmes et réseaux.



certification Microsoft :

70-410 Installing and Configuring Windows Server 2012

70-659 Windows Server 2008 R2, virtualisation des serveurs

74-409 Server Virtualisation with Windows Server Hyper-V and System Center

Certification PRINCE2 Fondation



Mes compétences :

XEN

Clusters haute disponibilité

Virtualisation Vmware

Mac OSX

Sharepoint

Hyper-V

SCCM 2012

SCVMM 2008 R2

Clustering

SCVMM 2012R2

MS-SQLServer 2008 R2

Veritas Backup Exec

Mac OS X

Linux Debian

LDAP

Windows Server 2008 R2

VPN

Oracle PL/SQL

Microsoft Windows Server 2012

Linux Red Hat

Linux Fedora

Linux

Active Directory