Walid ALILOU

PARIS

En résumé

Ancien étudiant à supinfo.
Compétence en systèmes et réseaux.

certification Microsoft :
70-410 Installing and Configuring Windows Server 2012
70-659 Windows Server 2008 R2, virtualisation des serveurs
74-409 Server Virtualisation with Windows Server Hyper-V and System Center
Certification PRINCE2 Fondation

Mes compétences :
XEN
Clusters haute disponibilité
Virtualisation Vmware
Mac OSX
Sharepoint
Hyper-V
SCCM 2012
SCVMM 2008 R2
Clustering
SCVMM 2012R2
MS-SQLServer 2008 R2
Veritas Backup Exec
Mac OS X
Linux Debian
LDAP
Windows Server 2008 R2
VPN
Oracle PL/SQL
Microsoft Windows Server 2012
Linux Red Hat
Linux Fedora
Linux
Active Directory

Entreprises

  • SUPINFO

    PARIS maintenant

  • Enedis / Sogeti - Ingénieur Infrastructure et Support Niveau 3

    2016 - maintenant Gestion de Projet, organization des reunions de cadrage, suivi de projet en contexte ITIL.
    Capacity planning, et planning de projet.
    Validation, qualification, et mise en production bureautique, et d’infrastructure
    Support de niveau 3 Windows, pilotage d’exploitation, capacité rédactionnel et relationnelle.
    Infrastructure (Netapp, Dell, HP) et environnement Microsoft et de virtualisation (VMWare / Hyper-V / DHCP / SQL / SCCM, AD 2012).

    Formation et certification PRINCE2 Fondation

  • Volvo IT / Sogeti - Windows Solution Designer

    2014 - maintenant Maîtrise de la request and delivery de l'infrastructure MS chez Volvo (Windows Server / AD / SQL / IIS / SCCM / Azure).
    Connaissance des solutions VMware (5.5/5.1/5.0)
    Design des solutions suivantes :
    - Windows Server 2008 / 2008 R2 / 2012 R2
    - Citrix 7 avec Windows 2012 R2
    - Backup Solution (TSM / OSSV / VEEAM )
    - Gestion du hardware (DELL / HP )
    - Création d'un nouveau service IIS en interne basé sur le système du IAAS

    Gestion du workflow et des processus du delivery des serveurs et environnements virtuels à l'international.

    Certification TS :
    70-410 Installing and Configuring Windows Server 2012
    74-409 Server Virtualization with Windows Server Hyper-V and System Center

  • Sogeti - Administrateur centre de developpement SOGETI

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2013 - 2014 Administration du TFS et du SharePoint,renseignement des nouvelles procédures.
    Mise à disposition de machines virtuelles aux développeurs (Hyper-v, SCVMM).
    Déploiement SCCM 2012, et mise en place d’une bibliothèque d’application.
    Implémentation d'une plateforme Azure.
    Mise en place de divers Workflow (SharePoint/TFS).
    Administration MSA 2000 / QNAP / HP Proliant / MSL 2024.
    Migration SQL Server 2008 R2 / 2012,
    TFS 2010 / TFS 2012 / TFS 2013 ,
    Backup Exec 2010 / Backup Exec 2012,
    SCCM 2012 / SCCM 2012 R2,
    SCVMM 2008 R2 / SCVMM 2012 R2,
    Windows Server 2008 R2 / Windows Server 2008 2012 R2,
    Failover Clustering 2008 R2 / Failover Clustering 2012 R2,
    Windows 7 / Windows 8 / Windows 8.1.


    --
    Certification TS : Windows Server 2008 R2, virtualisation des serveurs (070-659)
    --
    Formation : Sensibilisation méthodologie et gestion de projet : PMBOK

  • PrestaConcept - Administrateur systèmes et réseaux

    Lyon 2012 - 2012 Assistant de production, administrateur en réseaux et virtualisation. Mise en place parc informatique, installation VM Xen, de dev et de prod. Maintenance Terastation Buffalo, NAS. Ainsi que réalisation de ticket, et conception de script bash. Montage Cluster Xen sur Cent OS 5.

  • Agence Interactive - Développeur PHP/Symphony

    2011 - 2011 Intégration dans une équipe de développeurs Web au sein d'une agence de communication interactive. Développement Web (PHP, Symfony).

  • Supinfo - Administrateur réseaux

    PARIS 2011 - 2011 Mise en place d'un serveur de supervision sous Centreon. Avec l'administration de serveur windows 2008 R2, debian, et fedora.
    Mise en place d'un serveur DHCP et LDAP.

  • SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC - Stagiaire

    Rueil Malmaison 2010 - 2010 Conception d'une application de solution des couts des matières première.

Formations

