Walid ALILOU

Ancien étudiant à supinfo.
Compétence en systèmes et réseaux.
certification Microsoft :
70-410 Installing and Configuring Windows Server 2012
70-659 Windows Server 2008 R2, virtualisation des serveurs
74-409 Server Virtualisation with Windows Server Hyper-V and System Center
Certification PRINCE2 Fondation
Mes compétences :
XEN
Clusters haute disponibilité
Virtualisation Vmware
Mac OSX
Sharepoint
Hyper-V
SCCM 2012
SCVMM 2008 R2
Clustering
SCVMM 2012R2
MS-SQLServer 2008 R2
Veritas Backup Exec
Mac OS X
Linux Debian
LDAP
Windows Server 2008 R2
VPN
Oracle PL/SQL
Microsoft Windows Server 2012
Linux Red Hat
Linux Fedora
Linux
Active Directory