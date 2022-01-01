Menu

Walid BABALLAH

AIN FAKROUN

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Université - TICHNICIEN SUPERIEUR

    2004

  • G.t.p - Chef equipe montage

    2008 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :