Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Walid BENHARKAT
Ajouter
Walid BENHARKAT
ALGER
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Groupe BMSD
- Responsable informatique et tech
2015 - maintenant
Formations
Farhat Abbase (Sétif)
Sétif
2003 - 2013
Réseau
Mohamed LAMNIAI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z