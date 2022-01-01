Menu

Walid BOUCHERIT

Montreuil

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Pantin

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Afpa - Technicien

    Montreuil 2013 - maintenant

  • Nextradiotv - Technicien Réseaux

    paris 2009 - 2011

Formations

  • ESUP (Saint Germain En Laye (8))

    Saint Germain En Laye (8) 2009 - 2011

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :