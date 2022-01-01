Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Walid BOUGUERRA
Ajouter
Walid BOUGUERRA
ALGER
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SONATRACH
- Ingénieur maintenance
2017 - maintenant
Formations
INSTITUT ALGERIEN DU PETROLE IAP (Boumerdes)
Boumerdes
2015 - maintenant
ingénieur spécialisé
Réseau
Malik ANSEUR
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z