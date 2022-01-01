Menu

Walid CHEHOUDI

LA SOUKRA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Logiciel de gestion Commerciale
Financière et maintenance

Entreprises

  • Poly Travaux - Responsable service maintenance

    2013 - maintenant

  • Poly Plastic Recycling - Chef d'entreprise

    2007 - 2013

  • Plastic Industry Machinery - Responsable technico- commercial

    2005 - 2007

  • Magriplast - Chef production

    2000 - 2002

Formations

  • Centre Sectoriel De Formation En Soudure, Outillage Et De Plastique De Sousse (Sousse)

    Sousse 2002 - 2004 BTS Maintenance des équipements de l’industrie de plastique
