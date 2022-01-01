Retail
Walid CHEHOUDI
Walid CHEHOUDI
LA SOUKRA
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Logiciel de gestion Commerciale
Financière et maintenance
Entreprises
Poly Travaux
- Responsable service maintenance
2013 - maintenant
Poly Plastic Recycling
- Chef d'entreprise
2007 - 2013
Plastic Industry Machinery
- Responsable technico- commercial
2005 - 2007
Magriplast
- Chef production
2000 - 2002
Formations
Centre Sectoriel De Formation En Soudure, Outillage Et De Plastique De Sousse (Sousse)
Sousse
2002 - 2004
BTS Maintenance des équipements de l’industrie de plastique
