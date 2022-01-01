Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Walid DAOUD
Ajouter
Walid DAOUD
TUNIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CRDA Sfax
- Ingénieur
maintenant
CIV (fabricant circuit imprimé)
- Production
2006 - 2009
Formations
Ecole Nationale Des Ingénieurs Sfax (Sfax)
Sfax
2002 - 2005
Electromécanique
Réseau
Afef KHNISSI
Ahmed SIALA
Ben Hassine MOHAMED
Jalel Maalej GENIE COACHING - TUNISIE
Kossentini MOHAMED
Laroussi DAOUD
Saber DRISSI
Samira HAMMAMI
Souhir MSEDDI
Walid MEZGHANI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z