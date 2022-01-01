Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Walid FEHRI
Ajouter
Walid FEHRI
Lille
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Groupe isa
- Chef mecanique machine a coudre
Lille
1998 - 2014
Formations
Centre Med Ali (Sfax)
Sfax
1996 - 1998
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z