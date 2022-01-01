Walid FERHANE

Mes compétences :
Aide a la decision
Primavera P6
Optimisation des process
Gestion de projet
Microsoft Office
Java
Project Management Office
Entreprises
Swissport
- Planner
Roissy-en-France2017 - 2018
- Be the guarantor of the strict application of the procedures put in place by the head of the structure and the respect of the timings of the segments of the evolution of the tasks.
- Develop the Roostering DATE for PAX, OPS and RAMP services.
- Follow-up of absences, delays, Leave and sick leave on the DATE system.
- Update and status of the XERO.
- Transmit company program changes to airport authorities.
- Cascading information with traceability.
- Track and rank internal & external audit
g.m.e unibuild R.C.I.B.
- Project Planner
2016 - 2017Schedules, plans and oversees the entire program of work
• Plans, organizes, and coordinates planning activities
• Selects the most appropriate techniques and logical sequence of activities to complete project scope
• Inputs the work breakdown structure information in means to assess an accurate forecast on time,
resources and cash flow of the project
Maintains and updates stationary & rotating equipment technical records, prepares technical
reports, helps in generating data for inputs to budgets, improvement in maintenance
methods/procedures, equipment replacement, etc.
Supervises training programs for new employees in his units. Ensures following of relevant fire &
safety
Attended & knowledge to work on Shutdown maintenance, Preventive maintenance, Corrective
maintenance.
• Determines appropriate logistics solution in managing resources
• Sets up alerts for all important contractual and milestone dates
• Prepares cash flow, charts and histograms on planning projects
• Verifies critical path and interfaces between design/ engineering/ procurement / execution
• Monitors progress periodically and compares it with the baseline planning
• Updates the schedule based on inputs received from project team
• Prepares the monthly Progress reports
• Prepares the monthly Labor histograms
• Accumulates, collects and analyses data and information required for planning
Skills
Magpharm Laboratoires
- Junior Demand Supply Planner and partner coordinator
2015 - 2015Sales Operations
-Develop demand forecasts (operational forecasts) at multiple levels of aggregation for multiple time horizons as part of a demand planning function.
-Review historical sales trends, research demand drivers, prepare forecast data, develop statistical forecast models, and evaluate forecast results.
Coordinate cross-functional research activities to reconcile significant variances and refine the forecast model to reflect updated sales and marketing assumptions.
Interact with sales, marketing, and customer finance to understand demand forecast drivers.
Utilize a collaborative and consensus approach by working with Sales, Marketing and Customer Finance to obtain and ensure that current and accurate information is used for demand forecasts.
Use and maintain the Demand Planning software as the primary forecasting system tool.
Provide input to the Supply Planning organization in developing inventory strategies on existing items, new products, and product phase-outs.
Closely coordinate and communicate customer action plans with supply planning.
2014 - 2015Approving time sheets for delivery,
Signing payment vouchers
Monitoring cargo movement through the tracking system
Issuing fuel cards to drivers
Developing new duty rosters for drivers
Handling inventory