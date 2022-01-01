Menu

Walid FERHANE

Roissy-en-France

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Aide a la decision
Primavera P6
Optimisation des process
Gestion de projet
Microsoft Office
Java
Project Management Office

Entreprises

  • Swissport - Planner

    Roissy-en-France 2017 - 2018
    - Be the guarantor of the strict application of the procedures put in place by the head of the structure and the respect of the timings of the segments of the evolution of the tasks.
    - Develop the Roostering DATE for PAX, OPS and RAMP services.
    - Follow-up of absences, delays, Leave and sick leave on the DATE system.
    - Update and status of the XERO.
    - Transmit company program changes to airport authorities.
    - Cascading information with traceability.
    - Track and rank internal & external audit

  • g.m.e unibuild R.C.I.B. - Project Planner

    2016 - 2017 Schedules, plans and oversees the entire program of work
    • Plans, organizes, and coordinates planning activities
    • Selects the most appropriate techniques and logical sequence of activities to complete project scope
    • Inputs the work breakdown structure information in means to assess an accurate forecast on time,
    resources and cash flow of the project
     Maintains and updates stationary & rotating equipment technical records, prepares technical
    reports, helps in generating data for inputs to budgets, improvement in maintenance
    methods/procedures, equipment replacement, etc.
     Supervises training programs for new employees in his units. Ensures following of relevant fire &
    safety
     Attended & knowledge to work on Shutdown maintenance, Preventive maintenance, Corrective
    maintenance.
    • Determines appropriate logistics solution in managing resources
    • Sets up alerts for all important contractual and milestone dates
    • Prepares cash flow, charts and histograms on planning projects
    • Verifies critical path and interfaces between design/ engineering/ procurement / execution
    • Monitors progress periodically and compares it with the baseline planning
    • Updates the schedule based on inputs received from project team
    • Prepares the monthly Progress reports
    • Prepares the monthly Labor histograms
    • Accumulates, collects and analyses data and information required for planning
    Skills

  • Magpharm Laboratoires - Junior Demand Supply Planner and partner coordinator

    2015 - 2015 Sales Operations

    -Develop demand forecasts (operational forecasts) at multiple levels of aggregation for multiple time horizons as part of a demand planning function.

    -Review historical sales trends, research demand drivers, prepare forecast data, develop statistical forecast models, and evaluate forecast results.

    Coordinate cross-functional research activities to reconcile significant variances and refine the forecast model to reflect updated sales and marketing assumptions.
    Interact with sales, marketing, and customer finance to understand demand forecast drivers.
    Utilize a collaborative and consensus approach by working with Sales, Marketing and Customer Finance to obtain and ensure that current and accurate information is used for demand forecasts.
    Use and maintain the Demand Planning software as the primary forecasting system tool.
    Provide input to the Supply Planning organization in developing inventory strategies on existing items, new products, and product phase-outs.
    Closely coordinate and communicate customer action plans with supply planning.

  • Unibuild Constraction Consultant - Logistic coordinator

    2014 - 2015 Approving time sheets for delivery,
    Signing payment vouchers
    Monitoring cargo movement through the tracking system
    Issuing fuel cards to drivers
    Developing new duty rosters for drivers
    Handling inventory

  • Unibuild Constraction Consultant - Computer Scientist

    2014 - 2015

Formations

  • École Supérieure Européenne De Management

    Paris 2018 - maintenant Master

  • Université Des Sciences Et De La Technologie HOUARI BOUMEDIENE (USTHB) (Alger)

    Alger 2010 - 2013 Master

    Domaine Mathématique et informatique

  • Université Des Sciences Et De La Technologie HOUARI BOUMEDIENE (USTHB) (Alger)

    Alger 2006 - 2010 Licence

    Domaine Mathématique et Informatique

Réseau

