Walid HACHICHA

SFAX

En résumé

Implementation of ISO 9001,ISO 14 001, ISO 17025 & OHSAS 18 001
Quality,Laboratory, Environment and safety Management: ISO 9 001, ISO 14001,OHSAS 18 001 & ISO 17025
Quality,Laboratory, Environment and safety audits
Hazard analysis methods: ,
Risk assessment tools ,
Emergency Intervention Plans ,
Operation Internal Plans ,
Environmental Management Plans ,
Incident investigation ,
Hazard and risk assessment studies ,
Environmental impact assessment

Mes compétences :
Petrel
Mud Logging
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Autocad

Entreprises

Pas d'entreprise renseignée

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Des Ingénieurs Sfax (Sfax)

    Sfax 2012 - 2015 ingénieur en géo-ressources aménagement et environnement

    Titulaire d’un diplôme d’ingénieur de l’Ecole Nationale des Ingénieurs de Sfax, j’ai acquis divers connaissances indispensable à géotechnique, génie routier, géologie des carrières et mines, Gestion des déchets, traitements des eaux et des hydrocarbures et la protection de l’environnement, géophysique pétrolière, géologie pétrolière, mud logging et ingénierie de réservoirs

