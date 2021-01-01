Menu

Walid HIZAOUI

UNIVERSITY TOWN, SHENZHEN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Foreign Exchange
Venture Capital
Responsible for partnership
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Financial Analysis
Corporate Finance

Entreprises

  • INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION - Co-founder

    2014 - 2014 * Contributed to organize the green economy conference at PHBS ;

  • BANK OF TUNISIA AND EMIRATES - Sales and Trading

    2013 - 2013 * Assisted four brokers in completing forex transactions on client's behalf ;
    * Assisted broker in five million dollars investment on foreign currencies ;
    * Closed trading accounts each in accordance with the central bank regulation

  • PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPER - Intern Auditor

    2013 - 2013 * Audited the oil company Shell and the construction company Caterpillar ;
    * Validated inventory, cash, provision, salary and other liabilities accounts ;
    * Contributed to set up the level of materiality rate for Caterpillar company

  • ENACTUS - Team Leader & Founder

    2011 - 2012 * Created a real social project for five women that were handcrafting pottery ;
    * Negotiated agreements with sponsors including the German Embassy and obtained $7000 ;
    * Developed a new range of products and organized exhibitions ,

  • Peking University ECONOMICS - Founder & President

    2011 - 2012 * Contributed to the creation of a partnership between IHEC and Peking University
    ECONOMICS NEWS CLUB, Founder and President
    * Developed a course about financial crises ;
    * Analyzed weekly economic events followed by a group discussion

  • MAC SA - Financial Analyst

    2011 - 2011 * Valued a construction company ``Carthage Cement" using DCF method ;
    * Completed a ratio analysis and forecasted the LT solvency of the company ;
    * Presented my final financial analysis in front of the head of the corporate finance department

  • MEDITERRANEAN MARKETING - Responsible for communication and partnership

    2010 - 2012 JE, Responsible for partnership and communication
    * Set up business plans and conducted market studies for entrepreneurs ;
    * Organized conferences such as the global entrepreneurship week at IHEC ;
    * Raised funds from companies several times

    AWARDS:
    * ASHOKA: Winner of the Ashoka young joint venture capital competition ;
    * SUSI: Full scholarship provided by the Department of State of USA to study at the University of Connecticut ;
    * CERTIFICATE OF ENTREPREUNEURSHIP: Provided by the Dean of IHEC at the end of my bachelor degree ;
    * ENACTUS CHAMPIONSHIP: Vice-champion in the national championship

Formations

  • Peking University (Tunis)

    Tunis 2012 - 2014 Master of Quantitative

    Awards: Entrance scholarship awarded by Peking University (Merit-based $5,000 scholarship)
    Thesis Topic: Drivers of Performance in the Private Equity Industry in the Mena Region

  • The University Of Connecticut (Tunis)

    Tunis 2012 - 2012 Full scholarship granted by the department of states of USA
    Core courses: Leadership, social entrepreneurship, marketing, American history

  • Institut Des Hautes Etudes Commerciales marketing (Tunis)

    Tunis 2009 - 2012 Bachelor of Business Administration

    Core courses: Leadership, social entrepreneurship, marketing, American history
    Bachelor in Business Administration
    Ranked top 15% in the university

  • IHEC CARTHAGE (Tunis)

    Tunis 2009 - 2012

  • High School (Tunis)

    Tunis 2004 - 2008 Baccalaureate Degree

