Walid HIZAOUI

Foreign Exchange
Venture Capital
Responsible for partnership
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Financial Analysis
Corporate Finance
Entreprises
INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION
- Co-founder
2014 - 2014* Contributed to organize the green economy conference at PHBS ;
BANK OF TUNISIA AND EMIRATES
- Sales and Trading
2013 - 2013* Assisted four brokers in completing forex transactions on client's behalf ;
* Assisted broker in five million dollars investment on foreign currencies ;
* Closed trading accounts each in accordance with the central bank regulation
PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPER
- Intern Auditor
2013 - 2013* Audited the oil company Shell and the construction company Caterpillar ;
* Validated inventory, cash, provision, salary and other liabilities accounts ;
* Contributed to set up the level of materiality rate for Caterpillar company
ENACTUS
- Team Leader & Founder
2011 - 2012* Created a real social project for five women that were handcrafting pottery ;
* Negotiated agreements with sponsors including the German Embassy and obtained $7000 ;
* Developed a new range of products and organized exhibitions ,
Peking University ECONOMICS
- Founder & President
2011 - 2012* Contributed to the creation of a partnership between IHEC and Peking University
ECONOMICS NEWS CLUB, Founder and President
* Developed a course about financial crises ;
* Analyzed weekly economic events followed by a group discussion
MAC SA
- Financial Analyst
2011 - 2011* Valued a construction company ``Carthage Cement" using DCF method ;
* Completed a ratio analysis and forecasted the LT solvency of the company ;
* Presented my final financial analysis in front of the head of the corporate finance department
MEDITERRANEAN MARKETING
- Responsible for communication and partnership
2010 - 2012JE, Responsible for partnership and communication
* Set up business plans and conducted market studies for entrepreneurs ;
* Organized conferences such as the global entrepreneurship week at IHEC ;
* Raised funds from companies several times
AWARDS:
* ASHOKA: Winner of the Ashoka young joint venture capital competition ;
* SUSI: Full scholarship provided by the Department of State of USA to study at the University of Connecticut ;
* CERTIFICATE OF ENTREPREUNEURSHIP: Provided by the Dean of IHEC at the end of my bachelor degree ;
* ENACTUS CHAMPIONSHIP: Vice-champion in the national championship
Formations
Peking University (Tunis)
Tunis2012 - 2014Master of Quantitative
Awards: Entrance scholarship awarded by Peking University (Merit-based $5,000 scholarship)
Thesis Topic: Drivers of Performance in the Private Equity Industry in the Mena Region
The University Of Connecticut (Tunis)
Tunis2012 - 2012Full scholarship granted by the department of states of USA
Core courses: Leadership, social entrepreneurship, marketing, American history
Institut Des Hautes Etudes Commerciales marketing (Tunis)
Tunis2009 - 2012Bachelor of Business Administration
Bachelor in Business Administration
Ranked top 15% in the university