Walid JBILI

TUNIS

DOE
Enseignement
Formation

  • Enda inter-arabe - Research Economist

    2014 - maintenant

  • ISMAI - Assistant Lecturer

    2009 - 2014

  • Faculty of Arts and Sciences, School Psycho-education, University of Montreal, Montreal, Canada - Sr Statistician

    2008 - 2009

  • Economical and Statistical consulting firm (C.E.S), Quebec, Canada - Sr Statistician & Project Manager (SHQ Project)

    2007 - 2008

  • Ministry of natural resources and faun of Quebec, Quebec, Canada - Statistician

    2006 - 2006

  • Statistical Consulting Service (SCS), Laval University, Quebec, Canada - Research Assistant

    2005 - 2006

  • Laval University - Research & Teaching Assistant

    2004 - 2008

  • Université Laval (Québec)

    Québec 2007 - 2007 Courses in metallurgy

  • Université Laval (Québec)

    Québec 2007 - 2007 SIMDUT Training

  • Université Laval (Québec)

    Québec 2005 - 2008 M.Sc. Statistics

  • Université Laval (Québec)

    Québec 2003 - 2004 Courses in statistics

  • Université Laval (Québec)

    Québec 2003 - 2003 Courses in marketing

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce De Tunis ESC Tunis (Tunis)

    Tunis 2000 - 2002 Maîtrise en commerce international

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce De Tunis (Tunis)

    Tunis 1998 - 2000 DEUPC Management

    DEUPC Management

