Walid KAKACHI
Walid KAKACHI
ANNABA
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ArcelorMittal
- Ingenieur
2013 - maintenant
Formations
Badji Mokhtar (Bordeaux)
Bordeaux
2007 - 2013
master
commande et automatisation des systèmes electromécanique
Réseau
Ali ABDENNOUR
Ayoub SNC GTI
Bachir DEFFAS
Fateh BITAT
Hichem MANSOURI
Mohamed Lamine HACHANI
Mouloud BALLA
Salah SIAGHI
Zoubir NAIT SAIDI
