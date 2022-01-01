Menu

Walid KAKACHI

ANNABA

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • ArcelorMittal - Ingenieur

    2013 - maintenant

Formations

  • Badji Mokhtar (Bordeaux)

    Bordeaux 2007 - 2013 master

    commande et automatisation des systèmes electromécanique

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :