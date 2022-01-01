Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Walid KERKENI
Ajouter
Walid KERKENI
TUNIS-HOUSTON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
WELL MARKETING / WEB INFORMATIQUE
- General Manager
2004 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Amel AYED
Hanene SAIDI
Immobilière ADOUANI
Mehdi SFAR
Mohamed BEN MAHMOUD
Nahed KHAMMASSI
Najib ESSEDIK
Rania BIÇER
Seddik DIMASSI
Youssef LAKHOUA
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z