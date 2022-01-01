Menu

Walid KHERIJI

Paris

En résumé

•Perform equipment sizing calculations for major process equipments including two phase-three phase separators, columns, heat exchangers, compressors, pumps, flares, refrigeration units, gas sweetening and dehydration units, desalters, oil stabilization column, LPG recovery process.
•Develop and evaluate process simulations using Hysys, generate heat & material balance, select and recommend process configurations to meet commercial specifications.
•Relief system design
•Familiar with hazard analysis techniques including HAZOP, HAZID, layer of protection analysis (LOPA), SIL studies, fire protection, API 14C guidelines.
•Perform pipeline design and simulation using Pipesim, identify hydrate formation temperature and hydrate inhibitor requirements
•Can perform equipment cost estimation, and develop business plan
•Technical support to operations including troubleshooting, management of change
•Ensure process design is in line with international standards
•Excellent communication skills

Mes compétences :
Basic Reservoir Engineering (PetroSkills)
Hysys Process Modeling (AspenTech)
Introduction to HSEQ (OMV)
Petroleum Engineering (OGIM)
Basic Petroleum Engineering (PetroSkills)
E&P Project life cycle (OMV)
C#.NET (CiFOP)
Windows 7 & Microsoft Office 2010 (Advancia)
Adcanced Process Facilities (PetroSkills)
Gas Conditioning and Processing (G4 ) PetroSkills
General English (British Council)
Surface Production Operations (PetroSkills)
Process Safety (Hot Engineering)
Workover (Basics) (NeXT)
Fire fighting Level I (Total Safety)
Relief and Flare system design (PetroSkills)
Process/Facility Fundamentals (G-40) PetroSkills
Ability to interact (Petrom)
Maintenance Management (PetroSkills)
Ability to execute (OMV)
Oil Processing Facilities PF4 (PetroSkills)

Entreprises

  • OMV - Process Engineer

    Paris 2011 - maintenant

  • Winstar Resources - Production engineer

    Calgary 2010 - 2010

  • PIRECO - Project Process Engineer

    Les Berges du Lac 2008 - 2009 EPC Gas Plant Project (Slug catcher, oil stabilization, gas compression, dehydration unit, sweetening unit, HC dew point control, LPG recovery, firefighting, utilities)

    My duties inlude:
    •Technical support and review of process engineering deliverables during basic and detailed engineering (PFD’s, P&ID’s, data sheets, equipment specifications, calculation notes, simulation reports, operating manuals, ESD philosophies, cause & effect matrix, commissioning procedures, start-up procedures,...) to ensure they fulfill the requirements of the scope of work and are technically correct and complete.
    •Develop proces simulation and H&M balance using Hysys
    •Interface with vendors for equipment selection and design related issues.
    •Participate in HAZOP and Risk assessment studies
    •Incorporate input from other engineering disciplines and operations in the design process and assist in reviewing the other discipline deliverables.
    •Ensure process design is in line with client standards.
    •Systems & Subsystems identification during precommissioning-commissioning phase.
    •Compile Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) results, and punch lists.
    •Participate in the Factory Acceptance Test in the contractor factory for major process equipment

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Des Ingénieurs De Gabes ENIG (Gabès)

    Gabès 2001 - 2007 Process Engineer
Annuaire des membres :