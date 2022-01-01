Walid KHERIJI

•Perform equipment sizing calculations for major process equipments including two phase-three phase separators, columns, heat exchangers, compressors, pumps, flares, refrigeration units, gas sweetening and dehydration units, desalters, oil stabilization column, LPG recovery process.

•Develop and evaluate process simulations using Hysys, generate heat & material balance, select and recommend process configurations to meet commercial specifications.

•Relief system design

•Familiar with hazard analysis techniques including HAZOP, HAZID, layer of protection analysis (LOPA), SIL studies, fire protection, API 14C guidelines.

•Perform pipeline design and simulation using Pipesim, identify hydrate formation temperature and hydrate inhibitor requirements

•Can perform equipment cost estimation, and develop business plan

•Technical support to operations including troubleshooting, management of change

•Ensure process design is in line with international standards

•Excellent communication skills



Basic Reservoir Engineering (PetroSkills)

Hysys Process Modeling (AspenTech)

Introduction to HSEQ (OMV)

Petroleum Engineering (OGIM)

Basic Petroleum Engineering (PetroSkills)

E&P Project life cycle (OMV)

C#.NET (CiFOP)

Windows 7 & Microsoft Office 2010 (Advancia)

Adcanced Process Facilities (PetroSkills)

Gas Conditioning and Processing (G4 ) PetroSkills

General English (British Council)

Surface Production Operations (PetroSkills)

Process Safety (Hot Engineering)

Workover (Basics) (NeXT)

Fire fighting Level I (Total Safety)

Relief and Flare system design (PetroSkills)

Process/Facility Fundamentals (G-40) PetroSkills

Ability to interact (Petrom)

Maintenance Management (PetroSkills)

Ability to execute (OMV)

Oil Processing Facilities PF4 (PetroSkills)