Menu

Walid LAMLOUM

TUNIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Best Vending Services - Directeur General

    maintenant

Formations

  • Institut Supérieur De Gestion De Tunis (Le Bardo)

    Le Bardo 1996 - 2000 marketing

    Maitrise marketing

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :