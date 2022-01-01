Retail
Walid LAMLOUM
Walid LAMLOUM
TUNIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Best Vending Services
- Directeur General
maintenant
Formations
Institut Supérieur De Gestion De Tunis (Le Bardo)
Le Bardo
1996 - 2000
marketing
Maitrise marketing
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
