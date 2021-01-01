Menu

Wassim CALAI

MASSY

Entreprises

  • Ericsson - Core Network Engineer-Intern

    MASSY 2012 - maintenant Study of IP Multimedia Subsystem E/// Core Network solution (IMS) and Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) with Creation of a SIP Generator,then we did load tests with many SIP scenarios.

  • Alcatel Lucent - RF Trainee

    Paris 2011 - 2011 Study of the LTE standard for wireless data communications technology. Planning, Optimization and Dimensioning, of LTE Network in a bussiness area in Tunis .
    The predictions and simulations was done by using the ATOLL tool

  • Tunisie Telecom - Internship - Discovering of Telco Professional Environment

    2010 - 2010 It was a discovering professional life internship. No projects were given to me. I observed and learned the "How it works" of the Telephony Network by visiting several sites and following some projects which consists on installing equipment for a GSM network ( RRU ,Antenna ,Microwaves,BO...).

  • BNP Paribas (UBCI) - Client Manager-Summer Job

    Paris 2009 - 2009 In my summer holidays, i worked in a branch of a bank in order to obtain valuable work experiences and provide constructive use of free time, also this summer jobs helped me from becoming too bored in addition to financial gain.

Formations

  • Higher Shcool Of Communication (SUPCOM) (Tunis)

    Tunis 2009 - 2012 Engineer's degree, Honor Degree

    Engineering in Mobile Networks & Services, Project Management and Telecommunication Marketing,

  • Preparatory Insitute Of Engineering Studies (Nabeul)

    Nabeul 2007 - 2009 University study diploma of the first cycle, Technology, Maths, Physics, Good

    Mathematics-Physics

  • Pioneer High School Of Nabeul (LPN) (Nabeul)

    Nabeul 2004 - 2007 Baccalaureate,Very Good

    Mathematics

