Wassim CALAI

Ericsson
- Core Network Engineer-Intern
MASSY
2012 - maintenant
Study of IP Multimedia Subsystem E/// Core Network solution (IMS) and Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) with Creation of a SIP Generator,then we did load tests with many SIP scenarios.
Alcatel Lucent
- RF Trainee
Paris
2011 - 2011
Study of the LTE standard for wireless data communications technology. Planning, Optimization and Dimensioning, of LTE Network in a bussiness area in Tunis .
The predictions and simulations was done by using the ATOLL tool
Tunisie Telecom
- Internship - Discovering of Telco Professional Environment
2010 - 2010
It was a discovering professional life internship. No projects were given to me. I observed and learned the "How it works" of the Telephony Network by visiting several sites and following some projects which consists on installing equipment for a GSM network ( RRU ,Antenna ,Microwaves,BO...).
BNP Paribas (UBCI)
- Client Manager-Summer Job
Paris
2009 - 2009
In my summer holidays, i worked in a branch of a bank in order to obtain valuable work experiences and provide constructive use of free time, also this summer jobs helped me from becoming too bored in addition to financial gain.